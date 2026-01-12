Lear CFO Sells Another $591K in Stock as Shares Surge 30% in One Year

Key Points

On Dec. 18, the CFO of Lear Corporation sold 5,000 shares for a transaction value of $590,845.

The sale represented 24.70% of his direct holdings of common stock, as reported, reducing direct ownership from 20,244 to 15,244 shares.

All shares sold were held directly with no indirect or derivative involvement disclosed.

Jason Cardew, the CFO of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA), directly sold 5,000 shares of the company for a transaction value of approximately $590,845, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 5,000 Transaction value $590,845 Post-transaction shares (direct) 15,244 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $1,786,901.70

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($118.17); post-transaction value based on Dec. 18 position value of $1,786,901.68.

Key questions

How significant is the 5,000-share sale relative to Cardew's historical trading?

This sale matches the largest single insider sale by Cardew over the last decade but is consistent with the recent period's median sale size, both in absolute terms and as a percentage of holdings.

What impact does this sale have on Cardew's direct ownership in Lear Corporation?

The transaction reduced Cardew's directly held shares by 24.70%, leaving him with 15,244 shares.

Were any shares sold through indirect holdings or derivative transactions?

All shares were sold from Cardew's direct holdings, with no involvement of trusts, family entities, or stock option exercises in this transaction.

Is the transaction size driven by Cardew's remaining capacity to sell?

The sale volume is similar to prior transactions; however, the higher percentage of holdings sold reflects a materially diminished direct share base, indicating capacity constraints are a key factor in trade sizing.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $22.98 billion Net income (TTM) $442.20 million Dividend yield 2.5% 1-year price change 29.35%

* 1-year price change calculated as of Dec. 18.

Company snapshot

Lear Corporation offers automotive seating systems, electrical distribution systems, and related components, with major revenue streams from its Seating and E-Systems segments.

The company generates revenue primarily through the design, manufacture, and assembly of advanced seating and electronic systems for global automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

It serves leading automotive OEMs worldwide, targeting manufacturers of automobiles, light trucks, and SUVs across North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America.

Lear Corporation is a global supplier specializing in automotive seating and electrical systems. The company leverages deep engineering expertise and a broad product portfolio to deliver integrated solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. Its diversified customer base and strong presence across major automotive markets support its competitive positioning and growth strategy.

What this transaction means for investors

Lear’s shares have been volatile, delivering solid relative performance over the past year while remaining meaningfully lower over a five-year window. Against that backdrop, Cardew’s transaction looks procedural rather than directional.



The company’s underlying fundamentals remain the more important driver. In the third quarter, Lear reported revenue of $5.7 billion, up 2% year over year, alongside adjusted earnings per share of $2.79. Management also raised its full-year free cash flow outlook to as much as $525 million, reinforcing balance sheet strength even amid uneven global vehicle production (the firm pointed to “significant lost production” at a key customer as a reason for a less bullish outlook).



Cardew’s remaining stake of more than 15,000 shares keeps him meaningfully aligned with shareholders, and the sale size mirrors his recent cadence rather than an acceleration. With Lear continuing to generate cash flow, secure new program awards, and return capital, this filing does little to alter the long-term thesis.

Glossary

Insider sale: When a company executive or major shareholder sells shares of their own company.

Direct holdings: Shares owned personally by an individual, not through trusts, family members, or other entities.

Indirect holdings: Shares owned through intermediaries such as trusts, family entities, or investment vehicles.

Derivative transactions: Trades involving financial contracts whose value is based on an underlying asset, like options or futures.

Form 4: A required SEC filing that discloses insider trades of company stock by officers, directors, or large shareholders.

Weighted average purchase price: The average price paid for shares in a transaction, adjusted for the number of shares at each price.

Outstanding shares: The total number of a company’s shares currently held by all shareholders, including insiders and the public.

Capacity constraints: Limitations on the amount an insider can sell, often due to reduced holdings or regulatory considerations.

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs): Companies that produce parts or equipment that may be marketed by another manufacturer.

E-Systems: A business segment focused on electrical distribution and electronic systems for vehicles.

Median sale size: The middle value in a set of insider sale amounts, used to measure typical transaction size.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



