Lear Boosts FY23 Outlook

June 27, 2023 — 08:53 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Ahead of its Seating Product Day later on Tuesday, Lear Corp. (LEA), an automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, raised its adjusted net income and net sales guidance for the full-year 2023.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects adjusted net income in a range of $620 million to $720 million on net sales between $22.35 billion and $23.05 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted net income in the range of $510 million to $670 million on net sales between $21.20 billion and $22.20 billion.

On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report net sales of $22.63 billion for the year.

