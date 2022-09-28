Leapmotor, Onewo shares open sharply lower in Hong Kong debut

Adds opening share prices, index; changes keywords for media clients

HONG KONG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's two largest completed initial public offerings (IPOs) of 2022 worth a combined $1.5 billion opened sharply lower in their listing debut on Thursday, dimming the outlook for a pick up in deal activity for the rest of the year.

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology's 9863.HK shares opened at HK$41 ($5.22) apiece, down 14.5% from their IPO offering price of HK$48.

The stock then plunged to $HK34.

Shares of Onewo Inc 2602.HK, the property services arm of developer China Vanke Co Ltd 000002.SZ, fell more than 7% at open from their IPO price HK$49.35.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI opened nearly 2% higher.

($1 = 7.8498 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

