'Leap year glitch' at New Zealand fuel pumps now fixed

February 29, 2024 — 05:38 pm EST

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - Petrol pumps in New Zealand that had stopped working on Thursday due to a “leap year glitch” in payment software are now mostly back operating, the company behind the software said in a statement on Friday.

Allied Fuel, Gull, Z Energy and BP BP.L all confirmed on Thursday that some self-service fuel pumps they operate around New Zealand were not working due to issues with the payment system used.

Invenco by GVR, which owns the payment software, said in a statement that most sites were now back online operating normally, and that it was actively working to resolve any outstanding customer concerns.

The issue was isolated to New Zealand and did not impact Invenco payments systems in other parts of the world.

“We acknowledge the challenge the issue posed to our customers. We thank our New Zealand customers for their patience and partnership during this time,” said Karthik Ganapathi, president of Invenco by GVR.

