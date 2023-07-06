Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) Price Target Increased by 876.00% to 24.89

The average one-year price target for Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) has been revised to 24.89 / share. This is an increase of 876.00% from the prior estimate of 2.55 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.17 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 675.33% from the latest reported closing price of 3.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leap Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPTX is 0.02%, a decrease of 30.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 46.34% to 49,445K shares. The put/call ratio of LPTX is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 7,426K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 560K shares, representing an increase of 92.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPTX by 808.13% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 6,726K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Samsara BioCapital holds 6,693K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 4,655K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,660K shares, representing an increase of 21.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPTX by 4.71% over the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 4,000K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Leap Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Leap Therapeutics is focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Leap's most advanced clinical candidate, DKN-01, is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) protein, a Wnt pathway modulator. DKN-01 is in clinical trials in patients with esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers. Leap has entered into a strategic partnership with BeiGene, Ltd. for the rights to develop DKN-01 in Asia (excluding Japan), Australia, and New Zealand.

