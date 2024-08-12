Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (LPTX) Q2 Loss Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (LPTX) (LPTX) released Loss for second quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$20.36 million, or -$0.52 per share. This compares with -$13.39 million, or -$0.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (LPTX) earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$20.36 Mln. vs. -$13.39 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.52 vs. -$0.91 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.