Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (LPTX) Q1 Loss Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (LPTX) (LPTX) reported Loss for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$15.44 million, or -$0.37 per share. This compares with -$13.82 million, or -$0.51 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (LPTX) earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$15.44 Mln. vs. -$13.82 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.37 vs. -$0.51 last year.

