LEAP THERAPEUTICS Earnings Preview: Recent $LPTX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LEAP THERAPEUTICS ($LPTX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$0.39 per share.
LEAP THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of LEAP THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 3,085,104 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,869,674
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,400,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,025,000
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 370,739 shares (-80.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,065,874
- MONACO ASSET MANAGEMENT SAM added 205,874 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $591,887
- BIT CAPITAL GMBH added 201,008 shares (+248.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $577,898
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 161,830 shares (+15.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $465,261
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 159,842 shares (+241.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $459,545
