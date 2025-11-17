Markets
SPG

Leap Expands Bombas' Retail Footprint With New Austin Store In Partnership With Simon Property

November 17, 2025 — 04:22 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Leap, a platform for modern physical retail, Monday announced the opening of Bombas' third retail store in Austin, following recent launches in South Florida and New York City.

The expansion taps into Leap's Retail-as-a-Service model, connecting with Shopify and taking advantage of Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) for prime retail spots. This setup helps Bombas grow its physical presence without breaking the bank or getting too complicated.

Leap, Shopify, and Simon all pointed out that working together offers brands easy-to-manage operations, all-in-one commerce tools, and access to the best retail locations.

After wrapping up some successful pilot projects, they're looking to roll out the initiative across the country in 2026.

SPG is closed trading at $181.91 down $0.82 or 0.45 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SPG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.