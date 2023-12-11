Lean Hogs to Follow Red Week

Lean hog futures finished the last trade day of the week with $0.87 to $1.52 gains. For Feb, that reduced the week’s loss to $1.12. The National Average Base Hog price for Friday afternoon was 17 cents higher at $51.88. The price in the ECB was shown at $52.51, compared to $51.52 in the WCB. The CME Lean Hog Index for 12/06 was $69.12, down by another 31 cents.

Weekly CFTC data showed the lean hog spec traders were closing longs and adding shorts during the week that ended 12/5. That left the funds with a 3.4k contract stronger net short of 17,963.

The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was 17 cents stronger on Thursday afternoon to $83.37. USDA’s weekly summary had pork output at 575.8 million lbs, matching last week and 3.1% above the same week last year. The yearly total production was listed at 25.581 billion lbs – 0.5% above last year’s pace. FI hog slaughter for the week was 2.687m head, 0.3% lighter than last week, but up 4.2% from the same week last year. The yearly total remains 1.6% ahead of last year’s pace with 120.02 million head.

Feb 24 Hogs closed at $68.975, up $1.200,

Apr 24 Hogs closed at $76.150, up $1.525

Feb 24 Pork Cutout closed at $82.700, up $1.450,

