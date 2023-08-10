Lean Hogs Slipping Triple Digits

With August set to roll off the board on Monday, the active contracts are trading 22 cents to $1.20 in the red. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price for Thursday morning was $3.17 weaker to $96.35. The CME Lean Hog Index fell another 46 cents to $104.58.

FAS data showed 22,339 MT of pork was sold for export during the week that ended 8/3. That was a 25% increase wk/wk and was up 4% from the same week last year. The data had total pork commitments for 2023 tat 1.177 MMT, leading last year’s pace by 9%.

The pork cutout futures are currently down 85 cents to $1.65 for Thursday. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $8.11 higher as bellies rallied $39.76. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter at 1.350 million head for the week through Wednesday. That is 70k head below last week’s pace and is 57k lighter yr/yr.

Oct 23 Hogs are at $81.250, down $0.325,

Dec 23 Hogs are at $74.075, down $0.950

Oct 23 Pork Cutout is at $91.400, down $0.850,

