Lean Hogs Fading on Wednesday

November 08, 2023 — 12:52 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Hogs are cooling off for the midweek session with triple digit losses, also facing pressure from the corn rally. Dec is down by $1.35 at midday, and is a net 20c weaker for the week. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was another 16 cents lower to $68.62 in the Wednesday morning release. The 11/03 CME Lean Hog Index was 22 cents lower to $76.23.  

Pork cutout futures are holding onto early session strength, though volume and OI remain thin. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was 99 cents lower, as bellies dropped another $7.05, to $86.78 and $100.72 for the bellies. The federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday was estimated at 489k head for a week to date total of 976k. That is 14k head more than last week but 4k less than the same week last year. 

Dec 23 Hogs  are at $71.700, down $1.200,

Feb 24 Hogs  are at $74.125, down $1.900

Dec 23 Pork Cutout  is at $81.825, up $0.425,

