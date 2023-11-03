Lean Hogs Fading on Friday

News & Insights

Hog trading has the Friday board $0.80 to $1.40 in the red for midday. Dec futures are still at a net weekly gain of $1.42 so far. The National Average Base Hog price for Friday morning was down by $2.88 to $66.94. The CME Lean Hog Index on 10/31 was $76.94, down by 19 cents. 

Pork cutout futures are stronger in the deferred contracts, though the Dec contract is down by 65 cents at midday. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value dropped 66 cents to $86.75 in the Friday morning update. Federally Inspected hog slaughter was shown at 1.931 million head for the week through Thursday. That is down 10k from last week and 14k from the same week last year. 

Dec 23 Hogs  are at $71.750, down $1.525,

Feb 24 Hogs  are at $75.300, down $0.925

Dec 23 Pork Cutout  is at $80.875, down $0.650,

