Lean Hogs Closed Higher

Hogs traded $0.20 to $1.02 higher on Monday, as the October contract led the way. That added to the premium over the Dec contract, going home +$7.90. The National Average Base Hog price increased by 3 cents to $79.17 on Monday afternoon. The 9/06 CME Lean Hog Index was 18 cents higher at $86.19.

Pork cutout futures settled in similar fashion with a $1.02 gain for Oct, but 37 cent gains for the other nearbys. USDA saw the National Pork Carcass Cutout Value $1.65 stronger on Monday morning to $99.45. Monday’s FI hog slaughter was estimated at 480k head, matching the same week last year.

Oct 23 Hogs closed at $82.550, up $1.025,

Dec 23 Hogs closed at $74.650, up $0.200

Oct 23 Pork Cutout closed at $93.850, up $1.025,

