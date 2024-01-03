News & Insights

Lean Hogs Close Mostly Weaker on Wednesday

January 03, 2024 — 08:34 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart

The front month hog futures market was 2 to 30 cents weaker, save for a 2 cent gain for May. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was $44.88 on Wednesday, down by 25 cents. The CME Lean Hog Index for 12/29 was $65.05, a 30c decrease. 

The pork cutout futures were 82c weaker across the front months. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $82.78 after a $2.32 drop for Wednesday. FI hog slaughter for Wednesday was 483k head for a week’s running total of 975k head. That is 12k head behind the same week last year’s pace. 

 

Feb 24 Hogs  closed at $65.300, down $0.025,

Apr 24 Hogs  closed at $72.200, down $0.300

Feb 24 Pork Cutout  closed at $79.000, down $0.825,

