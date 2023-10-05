Lean Hogs Close Mixed on Wednesday

Midweek hogs finished the session mixed with 5 to 50 cent losses to 10 to 37 cent gains on the day. USDA’s National Average Base Hog prices was 53c higher to $71.77. The CME Lean Hog Index for 9/29 was 74 cents weaker to $84.84.

Pork cutout futures ended firmer on the day with 17 to 45 cent gains. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value increased 3c to $94.64, led by a $4.15 increase in bellies. USDA estimated the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 1.454m head compared to 1.442m head last week and 1.439m head during the same week last year.

Oct 23 Hogs closed at $79.925, down $0.050,

Dec 23 Hogs closed at $69.175, up $0.100

Oct 23 Pork Cutout closed at $92.025, up $0.450,

