Lean Hog Rally on Monday

August 08, 2023 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Hog futures were $0.50 to $1.62 higher on Monday. October was $1.20 off the session high at the close but still had a nice gain. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was $2.25 weaker to $97.42. The CME Lean Hog Index for 8/3 was $105.47, down by 39 cents. 

The pork cutout futures market ended the day $0.77 to $1.37 higher. The PM National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $115.31 up by $1.62. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter at 411,000 head for Monday. That is down from 476k head last week and 459k during the same week last year. 

 

Aug 23 Hogs  closed at $101.525, up $0.500,

Oct 23 Hogs  closed at $84.825, up $1.750

Aug 23 Pork Cutout  closed at $110.250, up $0.775,


