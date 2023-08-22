Lean Hog Losses for Monday

Lean hog futures ended the first trade day of the week with $0.27 to $1.50 losses across the board. October and December contracts were down the most on the day as the deferred contracts built in more premium. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was $1.87 weaker on Monday afternoon, quoted at $91.65. The CME Lean Hog Index for August 17 was down another 71 cents to $99.61.

USDA’s Ag Attache estimates China’s hog herd to end 2023 at 435m head, down from 452m last year. The liquidation is expected to continue into 2024, with USDA forecasting an ending inventory of 416.8m head. The Attache expects 2024 pork consumption to decrease by 740k MT to 58.15 MMT – with imports only rising by 20k MT yr/yr. Most of the offset will draw down China’s pork stocks.

Pork cutout settled the day 62 to 82 cents weaker. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was 96 cents lower in the PM report to $105.21. CME’s Fresh Bacon Index was $26.41 lower to $255.46 for the week that ended 8/18. USDA’s estimate for FI hog slaughter was 478k head for Monday. That is 17k head more than last week, but is down 6k head from the same week last year.

Oct 23 Hogs closed at $80.625, down $1.500,

Dec 23 Hogs closed at $73.725, down $0.775

Oct 23 Pork Cutout closed at $92.375, down $0.825,

