Lean Hog Futures Working Mixed Ahead of Weekend

The July and August hog contracts are weaker so far for Friday, as the back months are trading up by 2 to 20 cents. USDA reported a $9.10 drop for the National Average Base Hog price to $92.65. The 7/12 CME Lean Hog Index was 93 cents higher to $100.29.

Pork cutout futures are also mixed, but mostly higher within 40 cents of UNCH across the front months. The Pork Carcass Cutout Value was up by $4.84 in the AM report on Friday to $115.74. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter at 1.847m head for the week through Thursday. That is 50,000 head more than the same week last year.

Jul 23 Hogs are at $102.100, down $0.250,

Aug 23 Hogs are at $96.100, down $0.400

Jul 23 Pork Cutout is at $110.950, up $0.300,

