News & Insights

Stocks

Lean Hog Futures Working Mixed Ahead of Weekend

July 14, 2023 — 12:47 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

The July and August hog contracts are weaker so far for Friday, as the back months are trading up by 2 to 20 cents. USDA reported a $9.10 drop for the National Average Base Hog price to $92.65. The 7/12 CME Lean Hog Index was 93 cents higher to $100.29. 

Pork cutout futures are also mixed, but mostly higher within 40 cents of UNCH across the front months. The Pork Carcass Cutout Value was up by $4.84 in the AM report on Friday to $115.74. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter at 1.847m head for the week through Thursday. That is 50,000 head more than the same week last year.  

Jul 23 Hogs  are at $102.100, down $0.250,

Aug 23 Hogs  are at $96.100, down $0.400

Jul 23 Pork Cutout  is at $110.950, up $0.300,


On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.