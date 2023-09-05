Lean Hog Futures Gaining at Midday

Front month hog futures are trading 7 to 82 cents in the black through Tuesday’s midday. The National Average Base Hog quote for Tuesday morning was $79.39. CME’s Lean Hog Index was $1.41 lower on 8/30 to $89.26.

Pork cutout futures are also higher so far, with gains of as much as $1.45. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was up by another $4.59 to $98.29 on Tuesday morning. USDA estimates the weekly hog slaughter under federal inspection as 2.388m head through Saturday. That is 107k head lighter for the week, but is up 18k head from the same week last year. The YTD slaughter remains 1.4% ahead of last year’s pace.

Oct 23 Hogs are at $83.425, up $0.375,

Dec 23 Hogs are at $75.400, up $0.800

Oct 23 Pork Cutout is at $94.625, up $0.500,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

