Lean Hog Futures Fading at Midday

Hogs are trading $0.42 to $1.20 in the red so far for the new week. Last week the December contract netted a $1.80 gain. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was $73.92 on Friday afternoon, up $3.63 on the day. The 10/04 CME Lean Hog Index was $83.7, down by another 58 cents.

Pork cutout futures are also down by triple digits with losses of as much as $1.40 so far. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $93.22 in the Friday PM report, down by $1.76. USDA estimated the week’s FI hog slaughter at 2.564m head through Saturday. Weekly pork production was 0.8% below last week and 2.7% lighter than last year. Slaughter was 1.3% lighter for the week, though just 0.2% lower yr/yr indicating lighter carcasses. The year to date pork production remains 0.1% ahead of last year’s volume, and slaughter remains 1.3% ahead of last year’s pace.

Oct 23 Hogs are at $81.825, down $0.500,

Dec 23 Hogs are at $71.925, down $1.650

Oct 23 Pork Cutout is at $92.850, down $1.050,

