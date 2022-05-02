Leaked U.S. Supreme Court decision suggests majority set to overturn Roe v. Wade, Politico reports

Adds details

WASHINGTON, May 2 (Reuters) - A leaked initial draft majority opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court has voted to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide, Politico reported on Monday.

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the draft independently.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the draft opinion, according to Politico.

Four of the other Republican-appointed justices – Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett - voted with Alito in the conference held among the justices, the report added.

The opinion will not be final until it is released by the court and the justices could change their position.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Eric Beech in Washington

