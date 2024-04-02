Leaked IOS 18 Reveals VisionOS-inspired Redesign: MacRumors

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has announced its plan to showcase iOS 18, along with updates for its entire product lineup, at the upcoming developer's conference in June.

According to rumors circulating in the tech community, the iOS 18 update will be available for all iPhone models that support iOS 17. However, some older iPad models may not be compatible with iOS 18.

MacRumors, a popular website that covers news and rumors related to Apple products, recently obtained an image from an anonymous source who claimed to have received it from an iOS engineer. Although MacRumors is not able to verify the authenticity of the image, they believe that it will be included in the iOS 18 Apple Design Resources. If the image is genuine, it suggests that iOS 18 will borrow design elements from visionOS, a cutting-edge operating system that powers the Vision Pro headset.

Earlier this year, The Verifier, an Israeli website, reported that iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 would feature design elements inspired by visionOS. The Vision Pro headset's OS boasts a high level of depth translucency, with glass-like buttons that have reflective edges. MacRumors maintains that this recent leak confirms past rumors, indicating that the Apple TV app on iPadOS 18 will have a translucent navigation bar.

In addition to these design changes, reports suggest that iOS 18 will also introduce new AI features, potentially incorporating Google's Gemini technology. Apple is expected to showcase iOS 18 at the WWDC on June 10, with the first beta release following shortly thereafter. Overall, Apple fans have much to look forward to with the upcoming product updates and features.

