Leafly Holdings (LFLY) Price Target Increased by 1900.00% to 40.80

The average one-year price target for Leafly Holdings (NASDAQ:LFLY) has been revised to 40.80 / share. This is an increase of 1,900.00% from the prior estimate of 2.04 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 475.46% from the latest reported closing price of 7.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leafly Holdings. This is a decrease of 46 owner(s) or 40.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LFLY is 0.06%, an increase of 109.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 29.82% to 5,413K shares. The put/call ratio of LFLY is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AXS Investments holds 1,271K shares representing 63.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,182K shares, representing an increase of 7.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFLY by 37.01% over the last quarter.

THCX - AXS Cannabis ETF holds 1,247K shares representing 62.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,162K shares, representing an increase of 6.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFLY by 16.96% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 366K shares representing 18.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 311K shares representing 15.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Merlin Capital holds 206K shares representing 10.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

