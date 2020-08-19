Leading Your Firm Like A Samurai

We are living in unprecedented times. Global trade wars, oil crises, superpower contention, economic uncertainty, volatility as well as ambiguity as we look to the future of epidemiology and pandemic response. A scary and uncertain time that calls for firm owners and leadership teams to truly rise to the occasion of what it means to lead from the top down.

Leading in times of equilibrium and peace is not hard. Simply doing what is good enough to keep clients’ emotions in balance and team dynamics aligned simply requires setting a good example, holding others accountable and more importantly, holding yourself accountable. When we peel back the layers of leadership while under exceedingly high volumes of stress, it becomes clear what the fabric of your leadership style and abilities are made of. If all you know about leadership was acquired through a book or savvy TED Talk, I am certain you are running into some challenges right now. The good news is that you are not alone.

The majority of folks who occupy leadership positions have never really had a legitimate crisis to navigate and do not possess the skills to keep others around them levelheaded, calm, and strategic. This is largely in part to the leader him/herself not knowing how to do so with their own emotions, social dynamics, and ability to be completely objective when the stakes are super high.

In the world of combat and military operations, there is a saying that goes “train like you fight,” meaning that your training, practice and rehearsals should be orchestrated and organized the same way you would use them in an actual combative confrontation. The challenge faced by so many advisors is the difficulty to “train like you fight” when the battle you are used to fighting is not a battle at all, rather, it is a state of mind that has been influenced and contoured by trends, historical data, customer service, and industry ‘standards’. It literally has nothing to do with managing, leading, and guiding others when in a time of extreme volatility and countless unknowns.

When it comes to filling in the holes within your own leadership style I encourage you to study a few Japanese Samurai principles that have been around for over 600 years and have been tested under the most uncertain of times within mortal battle as well as business practice. These principles consist of:

Mushin: Achieving a state of no mind

Zanshin: Achieving a state of being fully aware of your surroundings

Fudoshin: Achieving a state of complete emotional balance

These may seem completely foreign to you and that is okay. When you take a deep dive into what they mean and how they apply to your practice, there are connections that make a big difference in the quality and efficacy of leader you have the potential to be.

The concept of “Mushin” means to have complete stillness in your mind. Not looking ahead and not looking in the past, simply being in the present with no distractions. Your team and clients need this from you. They need to know your sole and primary focus is to lead them through the gauntlet that has been thrown down and the only way to do so is to take it one obstacle at a time. Moving 10 steps ahead when the second step is influenced by the outcome of the first step simply makes no sense. Overcoming each obstacle and challenge is necessary to make overcoming adversity palpable as well as maintaining a high degree of confidence in what the outcomes could and should be.

The concept of “Zanshin” goes hand-in-hand with “Mushin.” Having stillness of mind allows you to reach a level of vigilance and awareness that is simply not achievable when you are occupied with what your environment/surroundings looked like in the past and predicting what they will look like in the future. When managing and leading through a crisis you must be aware of every detail, every move, every emotion and every dynamic within your team as well as your clients.

“Fudoshin” is a necessity when seeking to optimize the effects of “Mushin” and “Zanshin.” Your emotions are an incredibly powerful tool that can work for you or against you and the influence you strive to have with your team and clients. Achieving “Fudoshin” means you are not easily shaken. You are an oak tree instead of a willow tree when it comes to your emotional equilibrium. Regardless of the circumstances, consequences, or outcomes it is vital to maintain emotional balance when influencing and leading others. You are their lighthouse as they navigate the storm that is their own thoughts, emotions, and circumstances surrounding their perception of the crisis at hand.

When you put these three together you begin to have ingredients that contribute to reinforcing your understanding of leadership and what it means to be truly effective as an influencer. You could read a million books about leadership and try every new strategy or technique but until you fully embrace what it means to have a top down relationship with yourself you will never be able to guide and lead the human condition in a manner that is effective, productive and sustainable.

I encourage you to go back to the drawing board that makes up your understanding of leadership, management, and self-awareness. Take a look at how you have managed and led your own life; the complete totality of it. Not just your firm and its performance but also your personal life and the dynamics you juggle on a daily basis. Put these principles to work for you and I guarantee you will begin to notice a difference in the effectiveness of your leadership abilities with every person you come into contact with or have influence over.

