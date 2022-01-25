Commodities

Leading Ukrainian ports restrict grain operations due to poor weather

Pavel Polityuk Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Six major Ukrainian Black Sea ports have restricted grain loading operations due to poor weather, the state seaport authority said on Tuesday.

The restrictions applied to the ports of Odessa, Chornomorsk, Mykolayiv, Pivdeny, Kherson and Olvia, the authority said.

Ukraine is among the world's biggest global grain exporters and plans to ship about 65 million tonnes of grain in the 2021/22 season.

