Bitcoin Magazine



Leading OnChain Comms Agency Melrose PR Joins Decentralized Gentleman’s Club with Rare Pepe Inscription on Bitcoin

LOS ANGELES, CA — Melrose PR, the leading onchain communications agency, officially joins Decentralized Gentlemen Club (DGC) with the minting of a rare Pepe inscription on the Bitcoin blockchain. The Decentralized Gentlemen Club (DGC) will be the biggest collection on Bitcoin when complete at 3GB, which is twice as large as the next biggest collection. DGC is a Bitcoin-themed, meme-culture movement that champions decentralization, style, and storytelling. Each member is immortalized as a custom, tuxedo-clad Pepe — a digital gentleman inscribed as a massive, one-of-a-kind Ordinal on the Bitcoin blockchain. Melrose PR’s symbolic mint is a wizard frog (wearing a bowtie) representation of Melrose PR CEO Kelley Weaver.

“At Melrose, we believe in Bitcoin, not just as a technology powering the future of finance, but also as a foundation for community,” said CEO Kelley Weaver. “This is why we’re delighted to join DGC with our Pepe inscription and be part of a community of meme lords, pioneers, and visionaries who value elegance, independence, and on-chain legacy.”

Since 2016, Melrose has represented some of the most innovative projects across Bitcoin infrastructure, crypto-native venture capital, blockchain-AI convergence, and Web3 networks. Their addition to DGC signals the importance of narrative in the next wave of Bitcoin culture.

“Kelley’s wizard inscription is more than just art—it’s an eternal membership,” said Mr. Bitcoin Beast, spokesperson for the Decentralized Gentlemen Club. “She understands that great storytelling isn’t optional. It’s essential. And there’s no better pepe wizard to help tell the tale of this movement.”

Melrose’s inscription in the DGC collection features Kelley Weaver in full arcane regalia, casting spells of signal over noise, clarity over confusion, and truth over trend. The JPEG, weighing in at 388 kilobytes, stands among the largest onchain artworks in Bitcoin history.

As the biggest Ordinals collection ever attempted, DGC is pushing the technical boundaries of what can be inscribed on Bitcoin. 2500 pieces have been minted so far out of the total 10,000. To join the DGC movement, you can mint your own Degent and submit the inscription ID to the DGC Telegram or you can buy a verified DGC Ordinal at Magic Eden: https://magiceden.us/ordinals/marketplace/degentclub

About the Decentralized Gentlemen Club

The Decentralized Gentlemen Club is a 10,000-piece Bitcoin Ordinal collection featuring tuxedoed Pepe-style frogs immortalized as large-inscription art. Each Gentleman represents a unique membership in the emergent cultural layer of Bitcoin—combining elegance, satire, and self-sovereignty. Get your forever Degent at https://degent.club

About Melrose PR

Melrose PR is a leading onchain communications firm focused on delivering the highest quality results for bitcoin and crypto companies. Founded in 2016, Melrose PR is known for its strategic approach based on intimate knowledge of the unique crypto media landscape. The agency’s relationships across mainstream business, finance, tech, and crypto outlets form the foundation for the team’s success in meeting and exceeding their clients’ goals.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence before acting on any information presented in this article.

This post Leading OnChain Comms Agency Melrose PR Joins Decentralized Gentleman’s Club with Rare Pepe Inscription on Bitcoin first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Melrose.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.