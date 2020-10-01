AmeriHome, a residential mortgage producer and servicer, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering. However, this is likely a placeholder for a deal we estimate could raise up to $300 million.



AmeriHome has created a flexible and scalable platform with a modern purpose-built infrastructure and advanced data and analytics capabilities. The company has grown its production volume 187% from 2015 and has positioned itself as the third largest correspondent producer.



The Thousand Oaks, CA-based company traces its roots to 1988 and booked $642 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. It has not selected a listing exchange or ticker yet (RC ticker: AMHM.RC). AmeriHome filed confidentially on August 12, 2020. Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo Securities, Barclays, BofA Securities, and RBC Capital Markets are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Leading mortgage servicer AmeriHome files for an estimated $300 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



