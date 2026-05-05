Leading Insider Sales: April Activity Ramps in These Stocks

Insider selling ramped up in early 2026, with tech stocks topping the list. Tech stocks, meanwhile, are rallying higher on results, outlook, and sell-side interest, including analysts and institutions, leaving the signals mixed. The question for investors is which group to follow: the early insiders taking profits or the long-term-oriented buy-and-hold institutions that have been accumulating shares.

CoreWeave Insider Liquidates Position

CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) is the top stock insiders sold in April, with sales topping $1 billion for the period. While sales were logged among a diverse group, the bulk were made by Magnetar Capital. Magnetar Capital is an early investor that has taken profits, turning an investment worth tens of millions into one worth approximately $1 billion. The good news is that its stake has dwindled to nearly zero, sufficient to remove the overhang and allow the market to advance freely. Executive insiders are also selling after the stock's triple-digit increase, but they pose far less of a headwind.

Analysts' trends point to accumulation, offsetting the impact of insider profit-taking. They rate the stock a Moderate Buy, with trends showing increasing coverage, firming sentiment, and an uptick in the price target. Consensus assumes the stock is fairly valued as of early May, but revision trends point to the $150 range and may strengthen in upcoming quarters. Institutions are also accumulating, and aggressively, with early 2026 activity ramping to record levels.

NuScale Insiders Sell at Record Pace

NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) is the stock insiders sold second-strongest in April, with their activity pushing the early Q2 total to record levels. Insiders sold nearly half a billion in shares, but this was not an unexpected event. The seller was Fluor Corporation, which held a significant stake and was expected to liquidate. Now, with Fluor out of the picture, this market is free to advance without the overhang. However, advancement may come in fits and starts, depending on the news cycle, as NuScale is still an early-stage company without revenue or profits.

Analysts remain optimistic about SMR stock, rating it a Hold with a 35% Buy-side bias among 18 analysts. The price targets have moderated, but most revisions suggest upside is possible, and consensus forecasts about 60%. Institutions are limiting downside in Q2, with their buying activity ramping to record levels in Q1, and sellers virtually absent.

AST Space Mobile Insider Trims Stake

AST Space Mobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) insider Hiroshi Mikitani, representative of Rakuten and board member, retired and trimmed his position. The sales resulted in elevated monthly and quarterly activity, but do not raise any red flags. Insiders continue to control more than 30% of the stock, and the institutions are accumulating. They collectively own 60%, providing a solid support base, as they have been accumulating shares. Their activity ramped sequentially into Q1 2026 and remains bullish in early Q2 despite its recent setback.

A failed launch attempt resulted in the loss of hardware. The loss of the BlueBird satellite has delayed service coverage, contracts, and revenue, and has been reflected in the stock price. Analyst sentiment is also souring, with the once Buy rating now a consensus Reduce and price targets falling.

Arista Networks Execs Sell Into Rally

Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) execs, including the CEO and other critical insiders, sold shares in April. Their activity is significant, if diminished from earlier quarters, but raises no red flags. Insider selling was primarily done by prearranged trading plans linked to share-based compensation and portfolio needs.

Insiders still own more than 3% of the shares and indicate confidence in the outlook via official releases, including quarterly results. Analysts and institutions support the ANET uptrend. It is driven by results and AI demand, with analysts rating it as a high-conviction Buy and institutions accumulating shares at a steady pace.

Dell Insider Selling Dwindles as Time Goes By

Insider selling at Dell (NYSE: DELL) is nothing new; they tend to do it quarterly. However, the pace of selling is dwindling sequentially and tracking for new lows in Q2 2026. As it stands, insiders who sold in April include the CFO and COO, but the bulk of transactions were by a major institutional shareholder.

That said, insiders still control more than 40% of the company, led by founder Michael Dell. Institutions, other than Silver Lake Partners, and analysts, however, are buying shares. The institutions are accumulating at a brisk pace, with price action led by the analysts. Recent revisions point to the $246 region, which represents healthy upside from recent trading levels.

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