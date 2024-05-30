Leading Holdings Shareholders Approve AGM Resolutions

Leading Holdings Group Limited (HK:6999) has released an update.

Leading Holdings Group Limited announced unanimous shareholder approval for all proposed resolutions at its AGM held on May 30, 2024, including the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, and reappointment of auditors. Shareholders also granted the Directors mandates to issue new shares and buy back securities, with nearly unanimous support for share dealings involving a maximum of 20% of the total shares and buyback of up to 10% of shares in issue.

For further insights into HK:6999 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.