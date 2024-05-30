News & Insights

Leading Holdings Shareholders Approve AGM Resolutions

May 30, 2024 — 05:35 am EDT

Leading Holdings Group Limited (HK:6999) has released an update.

Leading Holdings Group Limited announced unanimous shareholder approval for all proposed resolutions at its AGM held on May 30, 2024, including the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, and reappointment of auditors. Shareholders also granted the Directors mandates to issue new shares and buy back securities, with nearly unanimous support for share dealings involving a maximum of 20% of the total shares and buyback of up to 10% of shares in issue.

