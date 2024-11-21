Leading Holdings Outlines Board Roles and Committees

News & Insights

November 21, 2024 — 07:38 am EST

Leading Holdings Group Limited (HK:6999) has released an update.

Leading Holdings Group Limited has announced the roles and functions of its board of directors, featuring Mr. Liu Yuhui as Chairman and Mr. Luo Changlin as an Executive Director. The board is supported by three committees, with members such as Ms. Luo Ying and Mr. Fang Min contributing to audit, remuneration, and nomination responsibilities.

