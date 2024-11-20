Leading Holdings Faces Key Hearing on Petition Withdrawal

Leading Holdings Group Limited (HK:6999) has released an update.

Leading Holdings Group Limited has announced that a hearing is scheduled for December 11, 2024, regarding the withdrawal of a winding-up petition filed against the company. This development is crucial for shareholders and investors, as it may impact the company’s future stability and stock performance. Investors are advised to remain cautious while dealing with the company’s securities.

