Leading Holdings Announces Reorganization of Joint Ventures

October 30, 2024 — 07:10 pm EDT

Leading Holdings Group Limited (HK:6999) has released an update.

Leading Holdings Group Limited announced that the Chengdu Shuangliu District People’s Court has accepted the reorganization applications for its joint ventures, Chengdu Lingyuan and Chengdu Runde. This move aims to enhance the value of these entities and benefit their creditors. The company assures that this process will not significantly affect its daily operations and remains committed to its core business activities.

