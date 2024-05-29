Leading Holdings Addresses Subsidiary Administration

Leading Holdings Group Limited (HK:6999) has released an update.

Leading Holdings Group Limited has announced that two of its subsidiaries will undergo administration by appointed administrators, following a court decision. This action will result in the company’s assets decreasing by approximately RMB3.75 billion, but is not expected to significantly impact cash flow or daily operations. The company is actively seeking professional advice and aims to cooperate with stakeholders to develop a reorganization plan.

