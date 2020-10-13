Leading German institutes see 2020 GDP declining by less than in 2009 - sources

Contributor
Klaus Lauer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

Germany's leading economic research institutes see Europe's biggest economy shrinking less this year than it did in 2009 during the financial crisis, when GDP fell by 5.7%, sources said.

BERLIN, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Germany's leading economic research institutes see Europe's biggest economy shrinking less this year than it did in 2009 during the financial crisis, when GDP fell by 5.7%, sources said.

The decline for 2020 will likely come in at around 5.4%, several people familiar with the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.

That is a bigger decline, though, than the 4.2% the institutes had forecast in April.

The institutes are due to announce their latest forecasts on Wednesday. These forecasts form the basis for the government's own economic predictions.

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Thomas Escritt)

((maria.sheahan@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: +49 30 22013 3680))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters