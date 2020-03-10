Leading German economists urge Berlin to soften budget policy - paper

BERLIN, March 10 (Reuters) - A group of six leading German economists has "urgently discouraged" the government from sticking to its budget policy of not taking on new debt, the Handelsblatt business newspaper reported.

Handelsblatt quoted a 15-page report the economists plan to present on Wednesday as a blueprint for combating the economic fallout of the coronavirus, in which they pressed Berlin to move away from the so-called 'black zero' budget policy.

The six are Clemens Fuest, president of the Munich-based Ifo institute, former government economic adviser Peter Bofinger, Michael Huether of the IW institute, Sebastian Dullien of the IMK institute, Gabriel Felbermayr of the IfW institute and Jens Suedekum of Duesseldorf university.

"If necessary, in order to remedy the economic effects of the corona crisis, it is necessary to deviate from the black zero principle and to use the leeway offered by the debt brake," Handelsblatt quoted their paper as reading.

Under the German debt brake rule, the federal government can take on new debt of up to 0.35% of economic output.

France has been using the coronavirus crisis to push for more public spending by Germany and other countries with fiscal leeway.

Many of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives are committed to the 'black zero' policy but the new leaders of their Social Democrat (SPD) coalition partners have challenged the policy.

The six economists called for liquidity and solvency aid for companies and pressed for a "solidarity tax" that was introduced after reunification in 1990 to be dismantled in July, rather than in 2021 as planned, Handelsblatt reported.

The government has promised aid to companies hit by demand collapsing as a result of the coronavirus epidemic.

(Writing by Paul Carrel, Editing by William Maclean)

((paul.carrel@thomsonreuters.com;; +49 30 2888 5216; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: paul.carrel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.