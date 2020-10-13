McAfee, a leading provider of antivirus and endpoint security software, announced terms for its IPO on Tuesday.



The San Jose, CA-based company plans to raise $759 million by offering 37 million shares (21% secondary/synthetic) at a price range of $19 to $22. At the midpoint of the proposed range, McAfee would command a fully diluted market value of $9.6 billion. The company plans to offer a quarterly dividend, with an annual dividend yield of 1.7% at the midpoint of the price range.



McAfee is a leading brand in cybersecurity used by consumers, enterprises, and governments. Its consumer-focused products protected over 600 million devices as of June 27, 2020. Its consumer security software is often pre-installed on devices on a trial basis until conversion to a paid subscription. Its enterprise business protects many of the largest enterprises and governments around the world, including 86% of the Fortune 100, 78% of the Fortune 500, and 61% of the Global 2000 firms as of June 27, 2020. Some of its largest customers are government entities who represent over 25% of its 250 largest Enterprise customers and 45% of its top 250 Enterprise customer annualized contract value, with an average tenure of nearly 20 years. McAfee operates a global business, with 47% of its FY2019 net revenue earned outside of the US.



McAfee was founded in 1987 and booked $2.7 billion in sales for the 12 months ended June 27, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol MCFE. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, TPG Capital BD, BofA Securities, Citi, RBC Capital Markets, Deutsche Bank, UBS Investment Bank, HSBC and Mizuho Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

The article Leading cybersecurity brand McAfee sets terms for $759 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

