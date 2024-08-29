Leading Bitcoin Miner GDA Plans Mining Expansion to 400 MV Leveraging Renewables

Genesis Digital Assets (GDA), one of the world's largest Bitcoin mining companies, has announced plans to expand its recently launched Texas data centre to 400 megawatts. The ambitious phase two scaling highlights GDA's commitment to Texas as a mining hub, leveraging the state's renewable energy and pro-innovation policies.

GDA's Rowdy Data Center in Vernon is currently operational at 60 MW, supported by the Oklaunion Substation. The site benefits from substantial local wind power and is located near Vernon city in Wilbarger County.

The data centre utilizes grid power with renewable energy sources for its operations. "GDA's business is a natural fit for the Oklaunion Power Station," said Tom Walker, Chairman of OPS Board. "This project clearly demonstrates that Bitcoin mining creates entirely new dynamics for the energy industry."

The Rowdy Data Center repurposes the retired Oklaunion Power Station, bringing back dozens of jobs lost when the plant closed in 2020. So far, GDA's operations have generated 12 permanent and 150 construction jobs.

"Texas has emerged as a leading hub for local support and renewable energy sources, and the Rowdy data centre is a particularly important location for our operations," said GDA CEO Andrey Kim.

The company aims to bolster the Bitcoin network's robustness and security by scaling and innovating mining infrastructure and utilizing renewable energy sources.

