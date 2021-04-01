Leading an Organization Through Hardships with Executive Performance Coach Jonathan Alpert

Working through a pandemic has meant that employees and organizations have had to grapple with both professional and personal adjustments. As we highlight health and wellness this month, we connected with a few thought leaders who are experts on guiding organizations through times of change, coping with uncertainty and maintaining performance.

Jonathan Alpert is a psychotherapist, executive coach and author living in New York City. He is an expert in helping clients overcome a wide range of challenges and achieve success. His 2012 book BE FEARLESS: Change Your Life in 28 Days has been translated into six languages worldwide. Alpert continues to provide advice to the masses through his Inc.com and Thrive Global columns. He shared with us his thoughts on leading organizations through hardships and crises.

Leaders and CEOs have a uniquely challenging opportunity to lead their employees through this crisis by imparting the right information that will help inspire people to feel hopeful that positive change will come. Optimism is sometimes what separates those who are anxious and depressed from those who are able to persevere and make it to better days ahead, unscathed. Jonathan Alpert, Psychotherapist, Executive Coach and Author

Leaders can help steer their employees through a crisis with a few of these guiding principles, Alpert writes:

Be empathetic. This single quality might be one of the most powerful traits a leader can show. Presidential elections have been won on this trait. In 1992, then-candidate Bill Clinton was masterful at showing empathy towards people in ways that his opponent couldn't. It humanized him and made him seem relatable. The same can be said for a business leader. Dig down deep and really try to understand what an employee might feel as we go through this pandemic. Think about what he or she might experience as a parent, or as someone trying to make ends meet, or someone trying to advance in their career. Understand their reality and the emotions they feel.

Be honest and don't sugar-coat. Being honest shows that you are in touch with the realities that the company faces. This will help to prevent employees from having false hope and avoid problems down the road.

Stick with facts. By guessing, peoples' confidence in you will wane, so stick with what you know to be true, and if you don't know, then state that. By honestly keeping people in the loop, you'll help to eliminate uncertainty they might feel, keep any rumors at bay, and help to keep general stress levels down.

Be confident. Calm and confident leadership is often the antidote to uncertainty.

Show what you're doing. In a time of crisis, people want to know that positive change is imminent. You can accomplish this by clearly and simply stating the steps that you are taking as a leader. Convey to employees what they can expect to see and experience—for example, providing masks and gloves in the office, setting up hand sanitizer stations and barriers, providing extra cleaning in the workspace, and limiting social gatherings.

Be accessible. By letting employees know how they can reach you or your team, they will feel respected.

A year into the pandemic, is there anything you would add that is important to leading during this time?

Be optimistic. By leading with optimism, you'll inspire people. Although it has been a very challenging and difficult year for countless people and tragic for many others, we are in a much better place now than we were a year ago. The vaccine is out, and society is slowly getting back to where it was pre-pandemic. Exuding optimism will help others to feel hopeful as they try to get back to some level of normalcy in their lives.

Find Alpert at https://www.jonathanalpert.com and follow his thoughts on Instagram and Twitter at @JonathanAlpert.

