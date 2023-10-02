Leading abortion rights legal group hires Covington's Brinkmann

By Mike Scarcella

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Veteran appellate lawyer Beth Brinkmann of Covington & Burling has left the law firm to serve as senior litigation director at the Center for Reproductive Rights, a U.S. nonprofit that has been closely involved in major court clashes over abortion rights and related health services.

Brinkmann has defended reproductive rights as a partner at Washington, D.C.-based Covington, where she has worked since serving as the Obama-era U.S. Justice Department's top civil litigation appellate advocate.

She departed her post as co-chair of Covington's appellate and U.S. Supreme Court team on Saturday, court filings show.

Brinkmann did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Center for Reproductive Rights in a statement said Brinkmann brings an "impressive experience as one of the top appellate litigators in the U.S."

A Covington spokesperson said the firm wishes "Beth well in her new role."

Julie Rikelman, the New York-based Center for Reproductive Rights' previous litigation director, was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in June to join a U.S. appeals court.

Rikelman argued unsuccessfully for the Mississippi abortion clinic that was at the heart of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling last year striking down the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established a constitutional right to abortion.

Brinkmann, who has argued more than 25 cases at the Supreme Court since 1993, is taking over Rikelman's role at the nonprofit as litigation over access to abortion and other related health services continues to gain steam in the aftermath of last year's decision.

In February, Brinkmann spoke on a panel addressing the new abortion-rights landscape, in which state laws govern access.

"The most important thing to most clients is: one rule and stability," Brinkmann said. "They don't have one rule. They have 50 rules, and even those 50 rules are completely changing."

The move from Covington to the center would likely mean a substantial pay decrease. Rikelman said she earned $206,000 in 2021 at Center for Reproductive Rights, according to a financial disclosure she filed as part of her judicial nomination.

Revenue per lawyer at Covington last year was about $1.27 million, and equity partners there were making $2.3 million a year, according to legal industry publication The American Lawyer.

At Covington, some of Brinkmann's clients included Apple, Facebook parent Meta, F. Hoffmann-La Roche and Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America.

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella; Additional reporting by Nate Raymond)

