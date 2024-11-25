Leadership Transition at International Seaways Board

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Douglas Wheat has resigned as Chairman of International Seaways’ Board, transitioning to Chairman Emeritus, allowing the company to still benefit from his expertise. Captain Ian Blackley, a seasoned board member, steps into the Chairman role as the board size is reduced to align with shareholder recommendations. Wheat’s leadership has been pivotal in transforming International Seaways into a significant player in energy transportation, and his legacy will continue through ongoing consultancy.

