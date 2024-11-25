News & Insights

Stocks

Leadership Transition at International Seaways Board

November 25, 2024 — 09:01 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

International Seaways ( (INSW) ) has issued an announcement.

Douglas Wheat has resigned as Chairman of International Seaways’ Board, transitioning to Chairman Emeritus, allowing the company to still benefit from his expertise. Captain Ian Blackley, a seasoned board member, steps into the Chairman role as the board size is reduced to align with shareholder recommendations. Wheat’s leadership has been pivotal in transforming International Seaways into a significant player in energy transportation, and his legacy will continue through ongoing consultancy.

For an in-depth examination of INSW stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INSW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.