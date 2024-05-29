News & Insights

Stocks

Leadership Transition at Golden Ocean Group

May 29, 2024 — 03:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) has released an update.

Golden Ocean Group Limited has announced a leadership change as CEO Lars-Christian Svensen steps down to pursue new opportunities, with CFO Peder Simonsen stepping in as Interim CEO. Outgoing CEO Svensen expresses pride in his contributions to the company’s success and development, while the board, through Chairman Ola Lorentzon, extends gratitude for his service.

For further insights into GOGL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOGL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.