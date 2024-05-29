Leadership Transition at Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) has released an update.

Golden Ocean Group Limited has announced a leadership change as CEO Lars-Christian Svensen steps down to pursue new opportunities, with CFO Peder Simonsen stepping in as Interim CEO. Outgoing CEO Svensen expresses pride in his contributions to the company’s success and development, while the board, through Chairman Ola Lorentzon, extends gratitude for his service.

