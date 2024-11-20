Leadership Transition at Galliford Try Holdings

Galliford Try (GB:GFRD) has released an update.
Galliford Try Holdings, a prominent UK construction group, is set to experience a leadership transition as Marisa Cassoni steps down from the Board after six years. Kevin Boyd will take over as Senior Independent Non-executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee following the upcoming Annual General Meeting. This change is part of the company’s strategic succession planning.
