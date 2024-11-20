News & Insights

Stocks

Leadership Transition at Galliford Try Holdings

November 20, 2024 — 05:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Galliford Try (GB:GFRD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Galliford Try Holdings, a prominent UK construction group, is set to experience a leadership transition as Marisa Cassoni steps down from the Board after six years. Kevin Boyd will take over as Senior Independent Non-executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee following the upcoming Annual General Meeting. This change is part of the company’s strategic succession planning.

For further insights into GB:GFRD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.