Leadership Transition at Carisma Therapeutics’ Board of Directors

October 30, 2024 — 05:03 pm EDT

Carisma Therapeutics ( (CARM) ) just unveiled an update.

Michael Torok is stepping down from Carisma Therapeutics’ board of directors due to other professional commitments, making way for the appointment of Sohanya Cheng. Cheng will join the audit committee and receive a compensation package including cash and stock options, aligning with the company’s non-employee director compensation policy. Her appointment reflects a seamless transition in leadership, offering stability and continuity for the company’s governance.

For detailed information about CARM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

