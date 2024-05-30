News & Insights

Leadership Shift at Central Wealth Group Holdings

Central Wealth Group Holdings Limited (HK:0139) has released an update.

Central Wealth Group Holdings Limited has announced a significant leadership change, with Mr. Li Jing stepping down as the executive director and CEO effective May 30, 2024, to focus on other business endeavors. The company has appointed Mr. Chen Xiaodong, who brings over 12 years of experience in the banking and securities industry, as the new CEO. The board expressed gratitude to Mr. Li for his past contributions and has confidence in Mr. Chen’s extensive financial and market regulatory expertise.

