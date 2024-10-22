Leadership Roles Announced at Beijing Urban Construction

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Grp Co., Ltd Class H (HK:1599) has released an update.

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Ltd has announced the list of its board of directors along with their roles in various committees. The board comprises both non-executive and independent non-executive directors, emphasizing a diverse leadership structure. Investors might find interest in the strategic roles these directors play in committees like audit, nomination, and risk control.

