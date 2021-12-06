Leadership Lessons From a Former Marine Captain on Facing the Year Ahead

By William Stilley, CEO of Adial Pharmaceuticals

The past two tumultuous years have tested the leadership of corporations all over the world. With the pandemic and other global events changing just about everything -- operations, workforces, supply chains, markets and more -- many businesses have faced crises they never imagined. It’s no wonder that a survey found C-suite executives faced even more mental health challenges than their employees.

The year ahead may prove to be just as turbulent. The businesses that succeed, producing important achievements and rewarding investors, will be those with leaders who can guide their teams through anything, come what may. I am fortunate to have learned key leadership skills as a captain in the Marines. There, you do what you have to do, leading your team to do what you know to be right, no matter what.

As a CEO, I’ve found that the same skills apply just as well to business. Throughout everything, my team at Adial Pharmaceuticals has managed to make tremendous progress in developing treatments and preventions for addictions, specifically, a genetically targeted medication for alcohol use disorder (AUD). Given that problem drinking has increased during the pandemic, and states have reported an increase in alcohol-related deaths, the work has been too important and necessary to allow anything to slow us down.

In the year ahead, business leaders across a wide range of industries will need to put similar skills to use.

Earn trust and demonstrate caring.

Your team needs to trust you in multiple ways. First, they need to know that you’ll do what you say you’ll do. This means, for example, that if you promise to reward a certain behavior, you do. It also means that if you promise to penalize a certain behavior, you do that as well.

But this can create fear among your employees. And fear is generally not a good motivator. As a Knowledge@Wharton column notes, “fear and intimidation come with a lot of risk and have been largely discredited... A tyrannical management style can lead to low self-esteem and performance as it eats away at team cohesiveness, increases stress and helplessness, and creates a feeling of work alienation.”

This is why it is also essential to show your team that you genuinely care about them. They need to know that you have considered options, listened to their concerns, assessed the impact on them of what you’re asking them to do, and only then have come up with your decision. If the people under your command do not trust you in this way, they won’t be able to execute the mission as well. It does not mean you do what they want; it means that you treat them with care and consideration.

Encourage individual initiative.

While executives focus on the big picture, people at all ranks should feel empowered to find and develop new ways of accomplishing their tasks. So it is up to leaders to encourage personal initiative.

Many people do not realize that this is part of military culture. The military is very hierarchical, but there is also a strong commitment to encourage people to take chances and be innovative. In fact, an icon of the Navy, Rear Adm. Grace Hopper, popularized the expression, "It's easier to ask forgiveness than it is to get permission."

In the Harvard Business Review, two professors explained what they found from analyzing 95 studies on employee proactivity. “Wise proactivity,” they said, includes three key elements: managing yourself, considering others, and aligning with organizational goals. Military leaders are taught this and business leaders should praise and reward risk taking along these lines.

Treat challenges as opportunities.

When obstacles come up, it’s easy to feel frustrated or even despondent. This is a good time for leaders to remind their staff of what an opportunity these obstacles can be.

Many of the most iconic Marine battles came at times when we were outnumbered, and even surrounded -- but still managed to win. Emphasize to your staff that facing a daunting task, and succeeding despite it, will make the achievement that much more impressive and valuable when you look back on it.

Celebrate in increments.

Success isn’t just the achievement of the big, ultimate objective. It’s also each step forward along the way.

I’ve been so proud of my team as we’ve been able to celebrate advancements not only in trials for our AUD drug, but also as we move toward drug candidates for triple-negative breast cancer, pain reduction and more. Just as you need to win many battles en route to winning a war, you need lots of “wins” along the way to arrive at your biggest business goal.

Because I have this mentality, the past two years have felt to me like just another set of events to overcome. While the stakes are nothing like they are in the military, there's still good reason for any business leader to take on a similar mindset. To do your best leading your team through trying times, and to deliver rewards to all your stakeholders, face the year ahead as a mission.

William Stilley is CEO of Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL).

