Leadership Execution in the Era of Stakeholder Capitalism

By Janeen Gelbart, CEO and co-founder of Indiggo

This week marks the end of an unprecedented 12-month period for leaders and organizations since the start of the pandemic. With every challenge comes opportunity and the challenges faced by all leaders and managers over the past year have ushered in an accelerated, and much needed transformation in how we work.

Three of the major components of this change are where we work, what we work on, why we are working on it, as well as the opportunities and challenges related to both.

The immense challenge of suddenly having to manage a mostly remote workforce, has left leaders to face struggling through how to move ahead in a world that has new expectations and new parameters. Most companies and people now say they don’t plan to go back to full time office presence, or to the level of business travel that was once the norm. In this light, leaders are trying to figure out how to maintain both the culture and results needed for their organizations to thrive into the future.

How do they ensure there is the vital accountability and engagement necessary to achieve success? How do they make work more meaningful and purposeful? How do they create sustainability, not just for the planet, but for their people and their business?

The demands on leaders and their organizations have significantly increased with the shift from Shareholder to Stakeholder Capitalism. The related metrics required are new, and more difficult to gather.

Stakeholder Capitalism requires a broader and deeper approach to running a company that includes new levels of responsibility for employee wellbeing and connection. This doesn’t just include safety during a pandemic, but also has to address the burnout crisis that has escalated over the past year. Leaders need to find new ways of working that not only keep their people healthy and engaged, but also allow them to deliver on key priorities.

Leaders were already flying blind prior to the shift to remote or hybrid work models, with little visibility into the execution patterns and behaviors of their people. Some organizations have approached this challenge by implementing big brother type monitoring software. The challenge with this is that it is at odds with the values and expectations of Stakeholder Capitalism and runs counter to employee engagement.

Today's leaders must instead create and maintain greater levels of strategic clarity and alignment for their dispersed workforce. With the pace of work today, this is not a once a year or even once a quarter exercise. It requires an ongoing regular cadence with new levels of discipline, focus and transparency. This will enable them to empower decision-making at every level, knowing that their people are making choices and decisions in alignment with key strategies.

They must also tie strategy directly to a clearly understood core purpose so that people can connect to the contribution their hard work will have on the bigger picture. I heard a story this week about a data science team that worked on solving math problems for a major corporation for almost a year before being told what they were actually solving for and why. Once they understood, their levels of motivation rose dramatically and so did their level of contribution to the success of the product they were working on. People in today's world want to know that their hard work is making a difference

One of the key roles of a leader is to find and implement simple and effective solutions that create a pathway for their people to succeed. It is quite easy, and common, to add to complexity with increasingly complicated approaches that rarely provide solutions to the challenges. The way we work must fundamentally change to enable both people and their organizations to thrive, and due to the inherent complexity of organizations and their strategies, we are huge fans of simple, empowering solutions that are integrated into the flow of work.

Advances in technology and AI have made it possible to address these issues deliver effective and empowering solutions by diminishing versus adding to complexity.

We are in a period where for many leaders it is tough to come up for air and truly reflect on what is needed. However, the time we are in presents a rare opportunity to go beyond band aid solutions and reconsider how we can transform the way we work and make our operating models better, more effective and more sustainable for all.

Janeen Gelbart is the CEO and co-founder of Indiggo. Forged through 20 years of global strategy and leadership expertise, Indiggo’s Return On Leadership® is an AI-driven solution that brings immediate focused execution to enterprise strategy. The first solution to integrate purpose into execution, Indiggo mobilizes leaders and managers of all levels to continually clarify, align and act on the 20% of areas that drive 80% of the value , leaders can get the right $#!^ done well, driving enterprise success.

