News & Insights

Stocks

Leadership Changes at Renaissance Asia Silk Road Group

November 27, 2024 — 06:40 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Renaissance Asia Silk Road Group Limited (HK:0274) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Renaissance Asia Silk Road Group Limited has announced significant leadership changes, with Mr. Peng Feng stepping down as Executive Director and Chairman of the Nomination Committee to focus on operations in Mainland China. Ms. Wang Yajuan has taken over as both the Authorised Representative and Chairman of the Nomination Committee, while Mr. Yuen Kwok Kuen has been appointed as an Authorised Representative. These shifts are effective from November 27, 2024, marking a new chapter for the company’s strategic direction.

For further insights into HK:0274 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.