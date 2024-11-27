Leadership Changes at Renaissance Asia Silk Road Group

Renaissance Asia Silk Road Group Limited (HK:0274) has released an update.

Renaissance Asia Silk Road Group Limited has announced significant leadership changes, with Mr. Peng Feng stepping down as Executive Director and Chairman of the Nomination Committee to focus on operations in Mainland China. Ms. Wang Yajuan has taken over as both the Authorised Representative and Chairman of the Nomination Committee, while Mr. Yuen Kwok Kuen has been appointed as an Authorised Representative. These shifts are effective from November 27, 2024, marking a new chapter for the company’s strategic direction.

