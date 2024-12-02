Leadership Changes at Mobileye Global and Intel

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
Mobileye Global, Inc. Class A ( (MBLY) ) has issued an announcement.
Patrick P. Gelsinger has retired from Mobileye Global Inc.’s board as he steps down as Intel’s CEO, with no disputes causing his departure. Meanwhile, Frank D. Yeary takes on the interim role of Intel’s executive chair, temporarily leaving his position on Mobileye’s Audit Committee, with a successor yet to be named.
